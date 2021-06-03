WFP Rwanda 2020 Annual Country Report

Overview

In 2020, WFP implemented the Country Strategic Plan 2019–2023 which helped provide life-saving assistance for refugees and returnees while at the same time progressively shifting towards strengthening national capacity to formulate, manage and implement programmes for achieving Sustainable Development Goal 2: Zero Hunger. Under the Country Strategic Plan, WFP assisted 256,194 people through a combination of 4,338 mt of in-kind food and USD 12,503,485 of cash-based transfers to improve food security and nutrition needs, including 5,472 people with disabilities. These included vulnerable populations in food-insecure communities, refugees and returnees hosted in refugee camps and reception centres respectively.