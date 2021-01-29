Update COVID-19 28 January 2021

28 January 2021 — Three hundred, and sixty-three (363) new COVID-19 cases were identified out of 5024 samples tested today. This brings the cumulative number of confirmed cases fourteen thousand, five hundred, and twenty-nine (14529). To date, nine thousand, two hundred, and thirty-four (9234) patients have recovered, including one hundred, and ninety-two (192) in the past 24 hours. The number of active cases is five thousand, one hundred, and nine (5109) and one hundred, and eighty-six (186) deaths. The 3 new deaths are two female of 78 and 30 years in Kigali, and one male of 62 years old in Rusizi District.

The new cases are in Kigali (98), Gatsibo (52), Kayonza (51), Gicumbi (21), Kirehe (17), Ngoma (15), Rubavu (15), Gakenke (12), Rulindo (11), Rwamagana (8), Kamonyi (8), Nyamagabe (8), Gisagara (6), Nyagatare (5), Ruhango (5), Muhanga (4), Nyamasheke (4), Musanze (4), Rusizi (4), Burera (4), Huye (4), Nyanza (83, Nyaruguru (2), Karongi (2), and Ngororero (1); heightened vigilance is required everywhere.

The COVID-19 prevention measures announced by the Government of Rwanda must continue to be rigorously observed, especially frequent hand-washing and physical distancing. In addition, face masks must be worn in public and multi-family compounds.

Withholding information related to contact tracing or COVID-19 symptoms, jeopardises public safety and will be punished in accordance with applicable laws.

The key symptoms of coronavirus are dry cough, shortness of breath, and fever. Automated screening is available by dialing *114#. Symptoms can also be reported to a medical professional, or as follows:

Phone: 114 (toll-free);

Whatsapp message to: +250788202080;

E mail: callcenter@rbc.gov.rw.

Let’s continue to work together to defeat this pandemic.

For more information:

Click on Rwanda Biomedical Centre Website: https://www.rbc.gov.rw

Click on WHO African Region COVID-19 Dashboard: https://arcg.is/XvuSX

Click on WHO website to view the Corona Virus Situation Dashboard with updated number of cases globally and country by country https://covid19.who.int/