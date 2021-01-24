Update COVID-19 23 January 2021

23 January 2021 — Two hundred, and four (204) new COVID-19 cases were identified out of 4715 samples tested today. This brings the cumulative number of confirmed cases twelve thousand, six hundred and forty-seven (12647). To date, eight thousand, three hundred, and nineteen (8319) patients have recovered, including one hundred, and thirty-five (135) in the past 24 hours. The number of active cases is four thousand, one hundred, and fifty-six (4156) and one hundred, and seventy-two (172) deaths. The 7 new deaths are three female of 89, 47 and 42 years and three male of 96, 59 and 58 years in Kigali, and one male of 50 years old in Gicumbi District.

The new cases are in Kigali (72), Ruhango (62), Gicumbi (18), Rwamagana (10), Kirehe (10), Karongi (7), Kamonyi (7), Ngoma (5), Nyagatare (4), Nyamasheke (3), Rubavu (3), Nyamagabe (2), and Gisagara (1); heightened vigilance is required everywhere.

The COVID-19 prevention measures announced by the Government of Rwanda must continue to be rigorously observed, especially frequent hand-washing and physical distancing. In addition, face masks must be worn in public and multi-family compounds. Withholding information related to contact tracing or COVID-19 symptoms, jeopardises public safety and will be punished in accordance with applicable laws.

The key symptoms of coronavirus are dry cough, shortness of breath, and fever. Automated screening is available by dialing *114#. Symptoms can also be reported to a medical professional, or as follows:

Phone: 114 (toll-free);

Whatsapp message to: +250788202080; E mail: callcenter@rbc.gov.rw.

Let’s continue to work together to defeat this pandemic.

For more information:

Click on Rwanda Biomedical Centre Website: https://www.rbc.gov.rw

Click on WHO African Region COVID-19 Dashboard: https://arcg.is/XvuSX Click on WHO website to view the Corona Virus Situation Dashboard with updated number of cases globally and country by country https://covid19.who.int/