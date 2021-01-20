Update COVID-19 18 January 2021

18 January 2021 — Two hundred and twenty-seven (227) new COVID-19 cases were identified out of 2950 samples tested today. This brings the cumulative number of confirmed cases eleven thousand, two hundred and fifty-nine (11259). To date, seven thousand, four hundred, and twelve (7412) patients have recovered, including forty-nine (49) in the past 24 hours. The number of active cases is three thousand, seven hundred and one (3701) and one hundred and forty-six (146) deaths. The 4 new deaths are all male, one of 79 years in Huye District, and three of 78, 61 and 33 years old in Kigali.

The new cases are in Kigali (139), Kirehe (20), Huye (11), Gatsibo (9), Gicumbi (8), Rulindo (7), Musanze (7), Gisagara (5), Rubavu (4), Ruhango (4), Nyamasheke (3), Nyamagabe (2), Muhanga (1), Kamonyi (1), Karongi (1), and Kayonza (1); heightened vigilance is required everywhere.

The COVID-19 prevention measures announced by the Government of Rwanda must continue to be rigorously observed, especially frequent hand-washing and physical distancing. In addition, face masks must be worn in public and multi-family compounds.

Withholding information related to contact tracing or COVID-19 symptoms, jeopardises public safety and will be punished in accordance with applicable laws.

The key symptoms of coronavirus are dry cough, shortness of breath, and fever. Automated screening is available by dialing *114#. Symptoms can also be reported to a medical professional, or as follows:

Phone: 114 (toll-free);

Whatsapp message to: +250788202080;

E mail: callcenter@rbc.gov.rw.

Let’s continue to work together to defeat this pandemic.

