Update COVID-19 09 January 2021

09 January 2021 — Ninety-three (93) new COVID-19 cases were identified out of 4189 samples tested today. This brings the cumulative number of confirmed cases nine thousand, four hundred, and sixty-one (9461). To date, six thousand, nine hundred, and fifty-six (6956) patients have recovered, including sixteen (16) in the past 24 hours. The number of active cases is two thousand, three hundred, and eighty-seven (2387) and one hundred and eighteen (118) deaths. The 3 new deaths are a male of 74, 65, and 50 years old in Kigali.

The new cases are in Kigali (43), Huye (13), Musanze (12), Rulindo (5), Rubavu (4), Rwamagana (4), Karongi (4), Muhanga (1), Nyaruguru (1), Ruhango (1), and Nyamasheke (1); heightened vigilance is required everywhere.

The COVID-19 prevention measures announced by the Government of Rwanda must continue to be rigorously observed, especially frequent hand-washing and physical distancing. In addition, face masks must be worn in public and multi-family compounds.

Withholding information related to contact tracing or COVID-19 symptoms, jeopardises public safety and will be punished in accordance with applicable laws.

The key symptoms of coronavirus are dry cough, shortness of breath, and fever. Automated screening is available by dialing *114#. Symptoms can also be reported to a medical professional, or as follows:

Phone: 114 (toll-free);

Whatsapp message to: +250788202080;

E mail: callcenter@rbc.gov.rw.