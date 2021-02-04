Update COVID-19 03 February 2021

03 February 2021 — One hundred, and forty-six (146) new COVID-19 cases were identified out of 4834 samples tested today. This brings the cumulative number of confirmed cases fifteen thousand, eight hundred, and thirty-four (15834). To date, ten thousand, nine hundred, and sixty-three (10963) patients have recovered, including two hundred, and eighteen (218) in the past 24 hours. The number of active cases is four thousand, six hundred, and sixty-three (4663) and two hundred, and eight (208) deaths. The 3 new deaths are one female of 105 years, and two male of 85, and 52 years old in Kigali.

The new cases are in Kigali (19), Nyamagabe (16), Kamonyi (15), Nyagatare (12), Rulindo (11), Karongi (11), Gisagara (10), Ruhango (7), Rubavu (7), Musanze (6), Kayonza (6), Rusizi (5), Huye (3), Kirehe (3), Ngoma (3), Gakenke (2), Ngororero (2), Nyaruguru (2), Burera (2), Nyabihu (1), Rwamagana (1), Muhanga (1), and Gatsibo (1); heightened vigilance is required everywhere.

The COVID-19 prevention measures announced by the Government of Rwanda must continue to be rigorously observed, especially frequent hand-washing and physical distancing. In addition, face masks must be worn in public and multi-family compounds.

Withholding information related to contact tracing or COVID-19 symptoms, jeopardises public safety and will be punished in accordance with applicable laws.

The key symptoms of coronavirus are dry cough, shortness of breath, and fever. Automated screening is available by dialing *114#. Symptoms can also be reported to a medical professional, or as follows:

Phone: 114 (toll-free);

Whatsapp message to: +250788202080;

E mail: callcenter@rbc.gov.rw.

Let’s continue to work together to defeat this pandemic.

