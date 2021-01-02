Update COVID-19 01 January 2021

02 January 2021

01 January 2021 — Seventy-seven (77) new COVID-19 cases were identified out of 2986 samples tested today. This brings the cumulative number of confirmed cases eight thousand, four hundred and sixty (8460). To date, six thousand, five hundred, and ninety-eight (6598) patients have recovered, including a hundred and fifty-six (56) in the past 24 hours. The number of active cases is one thousand, seven hundred, and sixty-eight (1768) and ninety-four (94) deaths. The 2 new deaths are male of 81 and 73 years old in Kigali.

The new cases are in Kigali (22), Huye (24), Musanze (7), Rubavu (7), Rusizi (7), Kamonyi (3), Kayonza (2), Ruhango (1), Nyamagabe (1), Gakenke (1), Kirehe (1), and Gicumbi (1); heightened vigilance is required everywhere.

The COVID-19 prevention measures announced by the Government of Rwanda must continue to be rigorously observed, especially frequent hand-washing and physical distancing. In addition, face masks must be worn in public and multi-family compounds.

Withholding information related to contact tracing or COVID-19 symptoms, jeopardises public safety and will be punished in accordance with applicable laws.

The key symptoms of coronavirus are dry cough, shortness of breath, and fever. Automated screening is available by dialing *114#. Symptoms can also be reported to a medical professional, or as follows:

Phone: 114 (toll-free);

Whatsapp message to: +250788202080;

E mail: callcenter@rbc.gov.rw.

Let’s continue to work together to defeat this pandemic.

For more information:

Click on Rwanda Biomedical Centre Website: https://www.rbc.gov.rw

Click on WHO African Region COVID-19 Dashboard: https://arcg.is/XvuSX

Click on WHO website to view the Corona Virus Situation Dashboard with updated number of cases globally and country by country https://covid19.who.int/