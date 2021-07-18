UNICEF Rwanda Humanitarian Situation Report - Reporting Period: 1 January to 30 June 2021

Highlights

85,480 children in schools and communities were reached with hygiene promotion.

2 million people were regularly reached with key messaging on COVID-19 prevention and access to services.

7,109 children aged 0-6 years (52 per cent girls) are enrolled in ECD services in Mahama refugee camp through centre-based and home-based settings

Through COVAX facility, UNICEF supported the delivery and distribution of the second wave of COVID-19 vaccine doses, and the vaccination rollout countrywide.

Of US$6 million appealed in 2021, UNICEF has mobilized US$ 1,8 million, representing 30 per cent of the funding needed to address the urgent needs of women and children

Funding Overview and Partnerships

As of 30 June, UNICEF has raised US$ 1.4 million, representing 24 per cent of the appealed $6 million amount needed to continue delivering life-saving services to refugees, children and families affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and its socio-economic impacts, and to maintain its Ebola preparedness and contingency planning.

Without additional funding, UNICEF will not be able to maintain and scale up its humanitarian action to address the essential and critical needs of refugees – more than half of whom are women and children – in the current context of heightened vulnerability in and outside of camps.

Situation Overview & Humanitarian Needs

The humanitarian context in Rwanda from January to June 2021 was marked by a sharp increase of COVID19 cases, a short-lived influx into Rwanda of few thousands of people fleeing Nyiragongo volcanic eruption in the Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), and the continuing assistance to tens of thousands of refugees living in Rwanda.

As of 30 June 2021, Rwanda has reported a total 39,047 cases of COVID-19, an increase of 30,797 cases compared to the situation at the end of 2020, of which 438 deaths (1.1 per cent). In total, the country has conducted over 1.6 million tests, and all confirmed cases of COVID-19 are monitored and contacts are traced.

Through the COVID-19 Vaccines Global Access (COVAX) facility, 391,805 people have been vaccinated.

The Government of Rwanda (GoR) reinforced preventive measures in June to limit the spread of COVID-19, and announced the closing of school from 1st July 2021. Pre-primary, primary, secondary grades in public and private schools have been organizing in-person classes since 23 February 2021. The 2020-2021 school year was expected to be completed in July 2021 for upper primary and secondary students and in September 2021 for pre-primary and lower primary grades.

Following the eruption of the Volcano Nyiragongo on 22 June 2021 in the North Kivu province of the neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), over 400,000 people were forced to displace internally and around 8,000 crossed the border into Rwanda. UNICEF participated in the emergency response to volcano affected people in Rwanda under the coordination of the GoR and UNHCR. So far, the vast majority of people displaced into Rwanda have returned to Goma and all the sites have been closed. The GoR, World Bank and other partners are currently conducting a post disaster needs assessment to inform potential needs of Rwandans affected by the volcanic eruption.

On 3 May 2021, the DRC’s Minister of Health (MoH) declared the end of the Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) outbreak that affected four health zones in the North Kivu province, neighbouring to Rwanda. During the three-month outbreak (7 February to 3 May), 12 cases (11 confirmed and 1 probable) were reported of whom six deaths (WHO, 4 May 2021). This was the 12th EVD outbreak reported in DRC, the second in the North Kivu in the past three years.

UNICEF continues to support the GoR to mitigate the secondary effects of COVID-19 on children and families, including in providing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for community health workers (CHWs) and child protection volunteers. UNICEF also continues to support the GoR response to refugees and preparedness efforts to prevent other deadly outbreaks, including EVD.