UNICEF Rwanda Humanitarian Situation Report, July-August 2018

HIGHLIGHTS

• With support from the Government of Japan two additional rooms and a play park for young children were completed; these facilities will be handed over to the Government of Rwanda and UNHCR on 5 September.

• Anaemia among children under-5 remains high at 44.6 per cent in Mahama Camp (Burundian refugees) and Nyabiheke Camp (Congolese refugees). Advocacy with the Government has resulted in home fortification using micro nutrient powders, which was introduced in the refugee camps in January 2018.

• From January to July, 6,456 children and 666 pregnant women were reached with essential vaccines.

• In August, the outbreak of Ebola Virus Disease in North Kivu and Ituri provinces, in the north-eastern part of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), bordering Rwanda, has activated emergency preparedness planning.

SITUATION IN NUMBERS

143,847 refugees

68,417 Burundian

74,847 Congolese

583 others

(UNHCR, 31 July 2018)

131,175 in refugee camps

57,666 Burundians in one camp

73,509 DRC refugees in five camps

(UNHCR, 31 July 2018)

50% are children 0-17 years (ratio of girls and boys is equal)

Situation overview and humanitarian needs

According to the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) statistics, as at 31 July 2018 the total active population of concern is 150,226 in Rwanda. Of these, 68,417 are Burundian refugees (see table below), 74,847 are Congolese refugees, and 583 are refugees from other countries. In addition, there are about 6,379 asylum seekers. Refugee children under the age of 18 make up 50 per cent of the total refugee and asylum seeker population.

Two refugee camps for Congolese refugees were established in 1996 and 1997, and the other three camps were established in 2005, 2012 and 2014. In 2012, UNHCR took full responsibility for the Congolese refugee response. However, as an additional 10,000 Congolese refugees were predicted in 2018, UNICEF has ensured contingency planning is in place and supplies are pre-positioned. Mahama Camp currently hosts 57,666 Burundian refugees, while the three reception centres (Bugesera, Nyanza and Gatore) host 154 Burundian refugees. In addition, there are more than 10,000 Burundian refugees in the urban areas of Kigali and Huye. In June and July, 692 and 522 new Burundian refugees arrived, respectively. Between January and July 2018, a total of 7,334 new Burundian refugees have been registered. There are 22,028 refugees who are particularly vulnerable due to serious medical conditions, disabilities, or because they are single parents or caregivers. An outbreak of Ebola Virus Disease (EVD), officially declared on 1 August in North Kivu and Ituri provinces, in the north-east of DRC, bordering Rwanda, adds to the need for emergency preparedness. Together with the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Ministry of Health (MoH), UNICEF has contributed to national level Ebola contingency planning. The measures already put in place include pre-positioning of life-saving commodities; preparing Information, Education and Communication (IEC) materials; sensitizing communities on the disease and strengthening the capacity of caregivers. However, scarcity of resources to plan and prepare for this emergency remains a matter of concern.