UNICEF Rwanda Humanitarian Situation Report - Burundi Refugees, End of Year Sitrep January – December 2017

• More than 13,000 children 0-5 years were vaccinated with essential vaccines.

• Nutrition surveillance, timely treatment and admission of children under-5 with severe acute malnutrition (SAM) to therapeutic services benefitted 94 per cent children.

• WASH facilities are available as per SPHERE standards.

• More than 5,900 children 0-6 years are benefitting from early learning opportunities, home-based care, and early childhood development centres.

• Improved school infrastructure, trained teachers, and teaching and learning materials are benefitting more than 25,000 children.

• More than 26,000 children and youth are benefitting from childfriendly and youth-friendly spaces.

• UNICEF Rwanda would like to thank the Governments of the UK,

Korea, Japan, Sweden and USAID, CERF and the US Fund for UNICEF = for their timely support.

89,146 Burundian refugees in Rwanda (UNHCR, 27 December 2017)

56,441 Burundian refugees hosted at Mahama refugee camp (UNHCR, 27 December 2017)

53% of the refugees hosted are children

Situation overview and humanitarian needs

As per UNHCR statistics of 31 December 2017, the total number of refugees in Rwanda is 173,357. Of this, 53.8 per cent are Burundian, 45.9 are Congolese and 0.3 per cent are other refugees. Burundian refugees in Rwanda are 89,146. New arrivals from Burundi ranged between 732 in January to 589 in December, with an average of 640 refugees in a month. The highest number of arrivals, 1,158, were in the month of October. A new transit centre in Nyarushishi was opened in 2017, which did not receive any new arrivals. Mahama Camp currently hosts 56,441 refugees, while the three reception centres (Bugesera, Nyanza and Gatore) have 850 refugees. In addition, there are 31,855 refugees in the urban areas of Kigali and Huye. The three specific needs/issue faced are; unaccompanied and separated children at 25 per cent, serious medical conditions of refugees at 22 per cent and refugees with disabilities at 21 per cent.

Humanitarian leadership and coordination

The Ministry of Disaster Management and Refugee Affairs (MIDIMAR) and UNHCR are the overall coordinators of the inter-agency response to the refugee situation. UNICEF is the UN co-coordinator for the response in WASH, child protection, education, early childhood development, health (with WHO and UNFPA), and nutrition (with WFP). The main implementing partners are district and community authorities, the Ministry of Health, Rwanda Biomedical Center, district hospitals and health centres, Africa Humanitarian Action, American Refugee Committee (health, nutrition and shelter), Save the Children (child protection), ADRA (ECD and education), the Ministry of Infrastructure, Rwanda Water and Sanitation Corporation (WASAC), Global Humanitarian and Development Foundation (GHDF), and Oxfam (WASH).

Humanitarian strategy

The strategy agreed upon by the Government and development partners is to provide comprehensive services to refugees and seek fulfilment of their basic rights by providing registration, shelter, household equipment, food and water, maintain sanitation and hygiene, health and nutrition services, education, and protection. Refugee Coordination Meetings are held each month and include donors and other development partners such as the World Bank, to have more strategic level discussions with donors and other partners.

UNHCR has agreed to finance a project to benefit the local community in compensation for the land. UNICEF’s continuing response includes the provision of improved sanitation facilities, technical assistance, screening and management of severe acute malnutrition, promotion of appropriate infant and young child feeding practices, and provision of polio and measles vaccines for children, as well as routine immunisations. In addition, unaccompanied and separated children are registered, their families are traced, and child-friendly spaces are established. Support for the prevention and response to violence against children is being provided. UNICEF is also supporting access to early learning and basic education for refugee children. After initial life-saving interventions, UNICEF’s focus is on the provision of basic social services and support to the development of more permanent solutions.