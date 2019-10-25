UNICEF Rwanda Ebola Situation Report (September 2019)

SITUATION IN NUMBERS

15 districts were equipped and initially trained on WASH for EVD prevention and control (Source: UNICEF, September 2019)

20,000 CHW trained and 6,000 received a complete set of supplies for EVD preparedness (Source: UNICEF, September 2019)

2,600 front line workers vaccinated (Source: WHO, August 2019)

HIGHLIGHTS

• With the ongoing Ebola outbreak in eastern DRC, Rwanda remains at high risk of importation.

• Given the situation in DRC, some Rwandan children who were otherwise residing and studying in DRC have returned to Rwanda due to the Ebola outbreak. There is now an emerging need to provide intensive English-language courses for them to support their integration into the Rwandan education system.

• UNICEF trained 211 parents, 11 caregivers and 15 partner organisation staff members on EVD prevention in ECD centres, including on child-sensitive discourse on EVD in families.

• Key health officials in 15 districts were trained and equipped to conduct infection prevention and control activities for Ebola.

• UNICEF and partners trained 320 religious leaders to incorporate EVD prevention messages into their sermons and teachings.