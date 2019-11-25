25 Nov 2019

UNICEF Rwanda Ebola Situation Report (October 2019)

Report
from UN Children's Fund
Published on 31 Oct 2019
preview
Download PDF (731.81 KB)

SITUATION IN NUMBERS

15 districts equipped and initially trained on WASH for EVD prevention and control (Source: UNICEF, October 2019)

25,865 CHW trained and 6,000 received a complete set of supplies for EVD preparedness (Source: UNICEF, October 2019)

2,600 front line workers vaccinated (Source: WHO, August 2019)

HIGHLIGHTS

• With the ongoing Ebola outbreak in eastern DRC, Rwanda remains at high risk of importation.

• In October 2019, UNICEF provided new audio-visual content on EVD prevention for the four LED screens fixed at border crossings – two with DRC and two with Uganda – to diversify messaging seen by more than 65,000 people crossing the borders each day.

• As of October 2019, UNICEF has trained nearly 1,000 national and district health staff (48 per cent female) on critical WASH/IPC activities. These activities included cleaning, disinfection and waste management.

• In October 2019, UNICEF supported the Ministry of Health to train an additional 5,865 community health workers in Kirehe, Nyaruguru, and Gisagara Districts on community surveillance of Ebola Virus Diseases. With the completion of this training, all community health workers have been trained in the 15 districts which were initially identified as high-risk. This will allow for effective community surveillance in these districts.

