UNICEF Rwanda COVID-19 Situation Report No. 6 (1 October to 30 November 2020)

Highlights

• The Government of Rwanda is gradually reopening schools. As of 2 November 2020, primary grades 5 and 6 and secondary grades 3, 5 and 6 resumed in-person classes.

• UNICEF supported home-based individualized learning for 7,282 children with disabilities.

• UNICEF procured over 30,000 additional bottles of 500 ml hand sanitizer for community health workers.

• UNICEF provided critical WASH/IPC supplies to 22 hospitals, including three tonnes of chlorine powder for disinfection and 1,500 litres of hand sanitizer.

• UNICEF provided critical hygiene supplies to 484 children aged 0-3 whose mothers are detained, 560 detained minors over the age of 14, and 2,069 children and youth with disabilities in institutional care.

• UNICEF distributed PPE (masks and sanitizer) to all 29,674 child protection community volunteers (Inshuti z’Umuryango) to facilitate them continuing home visits, awareness raising, and case referral.

Funding Overview and Partnerships

In 2020, UNICEF Rwanda has appealed for US$ 5 million to support the Government of Rwanda’s National COVID-19 Response Plan. The current funding gap is US$ 3,732,500 (75 per cent). Without additional funding, UNICEF will not be able to address the most urgent needs of children and families in Rwanda who are affected by the COVID-19 crisis.

Situation Overview and Humanitarian Needs

Rwanda’s first case of COVID-19 was confirmed on 14 March 2020. As of 23 November, there were 5,726 confirmed cases of whom 5,197 have recovered, with 47 deaths reported. All confirmed cases of COVID-19 are being monitored and contacts have been traced.

Since the Cabinet meeting on 11 November 2020, movements are still prohibited between the hours of 10:00 pm and 4:00 am. Most offices are open at 50 per cent capacity, and funerals and weddings cannot exceed 75 people.

The Government of Rwanda is gradually reopening schools. As of 2 November 2020, primary grades 5 and 6, as well secondary levels 3, 5 and 6 have resumed in-person classes. Private schools have resumed inperson learning for all grades. Universities, technical and vocational schools have also resumed in-person learning.

UNICEF is supporting the Government of Rwanda to mitigate the secondary effects of COVID-19 on children and families, including in remote learning for lower primary students and providing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for community health workers and child protection volunteers. UNICEF continues to support the Government to construct handwashing facilities in schools.