Rwanda
UNICEF Rwanda COVID-19 Situation Report No. 5 (1 August to 30 September 2020)
Attachments
Highlights
The Government of Rwanda decided that schools would remain closed to allow thorough preparedness to resume inperson classes. Travel is also still restricted to Rusizi District.
UNICEF equipped public transportation vehicles with COVID19 prevention messages, reaching up to 550 people per day.
UNICEF distributed 55,000 bottles of hand sanitizer to community health workers.
UNICEF facilitated the Government to procure 7,872 COVID19 test kits.
1,860,845 students engaged in radio lessons, 575,180 in TV lessons and approximately 50,000 students accessed the elearning portal daily.
7,282 children with disabilities were reached with individual learning support at home.