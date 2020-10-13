Rwanda

UNICEF Rwanda COVID-19 Situation Report No. 5 (1 August to 30 September 2020)

Highlights

  • The Government of Rwanda decided that schools would remain closed to allow thorough preparedness to resume inperson classes. Travel is also still restricted to Rusizi District.

  • UNICEF equipped public transportation vehicles with COVID19 prevention messages, reaching up to 550 people per day.

  • UNICEF distributed 55,000 bottles of hand sanitizer to community health workers.

  • UNICEF facilitated the Government to procure 7,872 COVID19 test kits.

  • 1,860,845 students engaged in radio lessons, 575,180 in TV lessons and approximately 50,000 students accessed the elearning portal daily.

  • 7,282 children with disabilities were reached with individual learning support at home.

