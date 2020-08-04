UNICEF Rwanda COVID-19 Situation Report No. 4 (16 June to 31 July 2020)

Highlights

• On 30 June, the Government passed new resolutions which lifted lockdown measures in Rubavu District.

• On 2 July, the Government began drive-through COVID-19 testing, aiming to test 5,000 people per day throughout Kigali.

• On 15 July, the Government passed new resolutions allowing religious services to resume, pending each place of worship receives approval from local authorities.

• Six villages in Kigali were placed under lockdown following a spike in cases in those areas.

• 6,000,000 people were reached with messages on COVID-19 prevention and access to services. Around 1,985,000 students were reached with remote learning opportunities through TV, radio and e-learning.

• Over 1,900 households were supported with cash-based transfers through Expanded Public Works programme.