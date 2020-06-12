UNICEF Rwanda COVID-19 Situation Report No. 3 (18 May to 15 June 2020)

Highlights

• On 2 June, the Government of Rwanda further eased lockdown measures, allowing movement between districts.

• UNICEF received additional funding to support the government response plan from both DFID and the Government of Japan.

• 4 million people have been reached by UNICEF and partners with messaging on COVID-19 prevention and access to related services.

• 5,100 persons with disabilities were reached with more inclusive communication materials which incorporated Braille and sign language.

• UNICEF procured 20 ventilators distributed to 10 district hospitals, in addition to 40 oxygen concentrators and 10 CPAP machines.

• 560 children without parental or family care were provided with alternative care arrangements.

Funding Overview and Partnerships

In 2020, UNICEF Rwanda has appealed for US$ 5 million to support the Government of Rwanda’s National COVID-19 Response Plan. The current funding gap is US$ 3,932,500 (79 per cent). Without additional funding, UNICEF will not be able to address the most urgent needs of children and families in Rwanda who are affected by the COVID-19 crisis.

Situation Overview and Humanitarian Needs

Rwanda’s first case of COVID-19 was confirmed on 14 March 2020. As of 9 June, there were 463 confirmed cases of whom 300 have recovered. Two deaths have been reported. Most confirmed cases have recent travel history or are contacts of COVID-19 cases. According to the Ministry of Health, the individuals who were reported to have succumbed to the disease were both Rwandan nationals living abroad who only returned when they were already in critical condition. All confirmed cases of COVID-19 are in isolation in designated locations and are being closely monitored.

On 2 June, the Government of Rwanda passed new resolutions which partially lifted lockdown measures, allowing movement between districts except Rusizi and Rubavu, which remain under lockdown. Movements are allowed until 9:00 pm and moto taxis are allowed to carry passengers. Schools and places of worship remain closed. Borders also remain closed except for transport of commercial goods.

UNICEF is supporting the Government of Rwanda to mitigate the secondary effects of COVID-19 on children and families, including in remote learning opportunities for children, identifying family-based care options for street children, and training frontline workers in infection prevention and control. These sectors are crucial in mitigating the longer term negative effects of the pandemic on vulnerable communities.