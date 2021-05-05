UNHCR Rwanda: Water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) dashboard (period: January – March 2021)

Overview on WASH Coverage

Rwanda is hosting a total refugee population of 128,151 individuals registered as per statistical information of 31 March 2021. With about 91.4% of the population living in the 6 established camps and 4 centres for ETM/ transit/ reception sites with blanket provision assistance on WASH services. Other 8.6% are in urban areas with self-reliance in terms of accessing the WASH related services.