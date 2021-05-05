UNHCR Rwanda Resettlement & Complimentary Pathways Monthly Dashboard (March 2021)

Overview

This dashboard provides a statistical snapshot of all UNHCR Rwanda’s resettlement & complimentary pathways activities up to the end of March 2021. Congolese refugees are prioritised for resettlement under an Enhanced Durable Solutions Strategy for the most protracted that has been implemented since 2012. As of 31 March 2021, 27,992 Congolese refugees have been submitted and 14,920 have departed on resettlement, mostly to the USA under a multi-year group process. Resettlement is also a key intervention for refugees evacuated from Libya under the Rwanda Emergency Transit Mechanism (ETM) established in September 2019. Since 2019, 515 persons of concern have been evacuated from Libya to the Rwanda ETM, of whom 237 have departed on resettlement.