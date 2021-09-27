UNHCR Rwanda Factsheet - August 2021

HIGHLIGHTS

A. Rwanda hosted a total of 17,382 refugees and asylum seekers at the end of August 2021.

The population of concern included mainly persons from the Democratic Republic of the Congo (61%) and Burundi (38.6%).

B. 28,936 Burundian refugees in Rwanda voluntarily repatriated to Burundi since August 2020. Most of the returnees are from Mahama camp (28,378) compared to a small number of urban refugees (558).

C. 133 vulnerable asylum seekers arrived in Rwanda on 16 July 2021 through the ETM Rwanda. It is the first humanitarian evacuation flight from Libya to Rwanda this year. The evacuees originate from Eritrea,

Somalia, South Sudan, and Sudan.