UNHCR Rwanda Fact sheet, September 2022

HIGHLIGHTS

A. Rwanda hosted a total of 126,485refugees and asylum seekers as of the 31st of August 2022. The population of concern mainly includes people from the Democratic Republic of the Congo (60.05%) and Burundi (39.37%).

B. 39% of refugees in Rwanda are school-aged children. As of the beginning of the academic year, 55%, 94% and 43% of refugee children are enrolled in pre-primary, primary and secondary education.

C.1,279persons of concern have been evacuated from Libya through11 evacuation flights to the Emergency Transit Mechanism (ETM) in Rwanda. Since it’s inception in September 2019, 676 of the refugees from the ETM have been resettled to third countries.