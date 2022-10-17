UNHCR Operational Update Rwanda, September 2022

-
An additional 35 DAFI scholarship places for refugee students were made available in September to help vulnerable refugees access university and tertiary education.
-
Season B (March-September) harvests concluded in the three marshland areas where refugees and Rwandans make up agricultural cooperatives. Income from crop sales increased from previous harvests contributing to refugee self-reliance.
-
The biometric capturing exercise conducted between UNHCR, DGIE, NIDA and MINEMA concluded in September. 4,433 refugeeshad their biometrics captured to receive refugee IDs.
Rwanda + 8 more