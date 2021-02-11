UNHCR Operational Update Rwanda, October - November 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

A. Rwanda hosted a total of 145,961 Refugees and Asylum Seekers at the end of November 2020. The population of concern included mainly persons from the Democratic Republic of the Congo (52.9%) and Burundi (46.9%).

B. Rwanda received the fourth convoy of 79 evacuees from Libya on 19 November through the Emergency Transit Mechanism (ETM).

They are of three nationalities, Eritrea (33), Sudan (42) and Somalia (4). The group joined other in ETM Gashora Transit Center.

C. 6,086 Burundian refugees in Rwanda voluntarily returned to Burundi. These are 76% of the 8,000 targeted in 2020. Some challenges were COVID-19 cases in Mahama camp and limited reception capacity in Burundi.