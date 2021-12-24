UNHCR Operational Update Rwanda, October 2021

HIGHLIGHTS

A. Rwanda hosted a total of 126,180 refugees and asylum seekers at the end of October 2021. The population of concern included mainly persons from the Democratic Republic of the Congo (60.8%) and Burundi (38.9%).

B. 28 October 2021, UNHCR handed over to the Gicumbi District the infrastructures (schools, playgrounds, health center, etc.) in the Gihembe camp to be used by the host community after relocating its residents to Mahama camp.

C. 14 October 2021, the MoU Addendum between the Government of Rwanda, the African Union, and UNHCR for the ETM Rwanda was renewed until 31 December 2023. The total number of evacuees to Rwanda from Libya at any given time has been increased to 700.