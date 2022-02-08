UNHCR Operational Update Rwanda, November – December 2021

HIGHLIGHTS

A. Rwanda hosted a total of 127,112 refugees and asylum seekers at the end of December 2021. The population of concern included mainly persons from the Democratic Republic of the Congo (60.7%) and Burundi (38.9%).

B. The ETM Rwanda received the 7th evacuation convoy of 176 refugees and asylum seekers (81% males) from Libya, after months of suspended humanitarian flights, on Friday, 10 December of different nationalities - Eritrea, Sudan, Somalia, Ethiopia, and South Sudan.

C. Ms. Kelly T. Clements, UNHCR Deputy HC, conducted a 5-day mission to Rwanda, where she participated in the African Private Sector Forum of Forced Displacement. She also had meetings with Ministers of MINEMA and MINAFFET on Rwanda’s role in finding solutions for African displacement issues.