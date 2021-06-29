UNHCR Operational Update Rwanda, May 2021

HIGHLIGHTS

A. Rwanda hosted a total of 127,557 refugees and asylum seekers at the end of May 2021. The population of concern included mainly persons from the Democratic Republic of the Congo (50.1%) and Burundi (38.7%).

B. Targeted Assistance (needsbased) approach started in all refugee camps. It replaces the blanket assistance (status-based) approach. Refugees are assisted based on the vulnerability categories; High, Moderate, and Least Vulnerable.

C. Around 8,000 Congolese refugees displaced in Rwanda after the eruption of the Nyiragongo volcano received humanitarian support from Government of Rwanda and UNHCR supported the refugees with humanitarian assistance.