UNHCR Operational Update Rwanda, March 2021

HIGHLIGHTS

A. Rwanda hosted a total of 133,029 refugees and asylum seekers at the end of March 2021.

The population of concern included mainly persons from the Democratic Republic of the Congo (58.4%) and Burundi (41.3%).

B. HE Amira El Fadil, the AU Commissioner for Health, Humanitarian Affairs, and Social Development and her delegation conducted a four-day mission to Rwanda (16-19 March 2021). Among other activities, the delegation visited ETM Gashora TC.

C. 85% of urban refugees and students are enrolled in the national Community Based Health Insurance (CBHI) initiative.

This is a marked improvement from 64% in 2019-2020. The CBHI cycle runs from 1 July to 30 June.