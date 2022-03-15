UNHCR Operational Update Rwanda, January 2022

HIGHLIGHTS

A. Rwanda hosted a total of 127,012 refugees and asylum seekers at the end of January 2022. The population of concern included mainly persons from the Democratic Republic of the Congo (60.7%) and Burundi (38.9%).

B. A total of 981 individuals were return to Burundi through voluntary repatriation, including 69 Burundian Person of Concern (PoCs) in Rwanda and 912 Burundian PoCs from Uganda.

C. The European Union Delegation conducted a visit to the Emergency Transit Mechanism Centre (ETM) in Gashora, where they were briefed on the ETM operation, visit to the various Protections services provided, the livelihoods centre, construction site, and ended their mission by meeting with a refugee family.