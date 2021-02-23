UNHCR Operational Update Rwanda, January 2021

HIGHLIGHTS

A. Rwanda hosted a total of 142,043 Refugees and Asylum Seekers at the end of January 2021. The population of concern included mainly persons from the Democratic Republic of the Congo (54.6%) and Burundi (45.1%).

B. WFP is facing shortage of funding in 2021 and appeals for urgent support. This is going to negatively impact the food assistance provided to refugees in camps. The monthly cash assistance per refugee will reduce by 60% from March. The cuts may continue unless otherwise.

C. 3,077 Burundian refugees in Rwanda voluntarily returned to Burundi. These are 8% of the 40,000 targeted in 2021 and the number of refugees per convoy was increased from 500 to 800. COVID19 continue to be the only challenge.