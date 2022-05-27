UNHCR Operational Update Rwanda, February 2022

HIGHLIGHTS

A. Rwanda hosted a total of 127,269 refugees and asylum seekers at the end of January 2022. The population of concern included mainly persons from the Democratic Republic of the Congo (60.65%) and Burundi (39.02%).

B. The National Statelessness Taskforce started the implementation of a training and awareness-raising exercise on statelessness for over 3000 government officials at District, Sector and Cell levels.

C. On 21st of February the Regional Director for EHAGL visited to Rwanda, as part of a mission to meet with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and visit and meet with the UNHCR Rwanda staff on 22 February 2022.