UNHCR Operational Update Rwanda, February 2021

HIGHLIGHTS

A. Rwanda hosted a total of 137,975 refugees and asylum seekers at the end of February 2021. The population of concern included mainly persons from the Democratic Republic of the Congo (56.3%) and Burundi (43.5%).

B. In collaboration with the Ministry of Health, 3,338 refugees in Nyabiheke camp received the first shot of the Hepatitis B vaccine.

The second shot is scheduled in March 2021. 7,000 individuals are targeted by the vaccination campaign.

C. 4,418 Burundian refugees in Rwanda voluntarily returned to Burundi in February. A total of 7,495 refugees returned since January which is 19% of the 40,000 targeted in 2021. The number of refugees per convoy was increased from 800 to 1,200