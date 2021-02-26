UNHCR Operational Update Rwanda, December 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

A. Rwanda hosted a total of 144,662 Refugees and Asylum Seekers at the end of December 2020. The population of concern included mainly persons from the Democratic Republic of the Congo (53.5%) and Burundi (46.2%).

B. Rwanda received the 5 th convoy of 130 vulnerable refugees evacuated from Libya on 29 December through the Emergency Transit Mechanism (ETM). They are of five nationalities, Eritrea (67), Sudan (48), Somalia (12), Nigeria (2) and Ethiopia (1). The group joined others in ETM Gashora TC.

C. In 2020, 7,895 Burundian refugees in Rwanda voluntarily returned to Burundi. The program has reached its 2020 target of 8,000 at 99%. Some challenges were COVID-19 cases in Mahama camp and limited reception capacity in Burundi.