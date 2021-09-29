UNHCR Operational Update Rwanda, August 2021

HIGHLIGHTS

A. Rwanda hosted a total of 127,382 refugees and asylum seekers at the end of August 2021.

The population of concern included mainly persons from the Democratic Republic of the Congo (61%) and Burundi (38.6%).

B. 558 Burundian refugees crossed to Rwanda from Uganda to be assisted to repatriate to Burundi. UNHCR, Government of Rwanda and partners supported 485 refugees to travel to Burundi, while 68 were pending to travel due to different issues, medical related.

C. On 28 August, Mr. Malik Ben Achour, Federal Deputy of Belgium, had a one-day visit to Mahama camp. The mission highlighted the work of UNHCR in Rwanda, population profiles, government commitments made through the GCR, solutions, and the specific camp of Mahama.

KEY INDICATORS

162 Cases of COVID-19 were identified among refugees in August 2021 and 1,465 since the beginning of the pandemic. Of the cases, 58 were still active. Nine deaths had been recorded.

408 Refugees departed for resettlement and complementary pathways in August.1,269 have been ressetled since January 2021.

576 Burundian refugees were repatriated in August 2021. 21,041 since January 2021 and 28,994 since August 2020.