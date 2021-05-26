UNHCR Operational Update Rwanda, April 2021

HIGHLIGHTS

A. Rwanda hosted a total of 130,289 refugees and asylum seekers at the end of April 2021.

The population of concern included mainly persons from the Democratic Republic of the Congo (59.7%) and Burundi (40%).

B. UNHCR High Commissioner, Mr. Filippo Grandi, had a 4-day mission to Rwanda, 24-27 April. He met with HE Paul Kagame and other ministers to discuss the refugee situation in the country and region.

He then proceeded his mission to Burundi.

C. Danish Ministers, Minister for Development Cooperation and Minister of Immigration and Integration were in Rwanda from 25-29 April. They visited agriculture project in Mugombwa camp and signed MoU with the GoR on asylum and migration issues.