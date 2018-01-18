18 Jan 2018

Success stories under the project “UNTFHS-Strengthening human security by enhancing resilience to natural disasters and climate-related threats in Ngororero district”

Report
from Government of Rwanda
Published on 08 Jan 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (6.72 MB)

Ngororero District is prone to disasters like floods, landslides, droughts, windstorms, and lightning among others which hamper the development of the district Population.

The Ministry of Disaster Management and Refugees in partnership with ONE UN family in Rwanda crafted a two year Project “UNTFHS-Strengthening Human Security by Enhancing Resilience to Natural Disasters and Climate-Related Threats in Ngororero District” to support Ngororero Population from disasters’ Risks.

The project aims at supporting the population by relocating them from the high lisk zone endengering their lives. It also enables them to relocate themselves after being lifted from poverty through strengthening their skills in Technical and Vocational Education and Training, provision of startup capitals and construction of health centers and provision of potable water facilities among others.

The Project funded by the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) puts its emphasis on two sectors; Sovu and Kabaya identified as more vulnerable than others in this distcits.

Since its inception in January 2016, the project has accomplished a lot of activities benefiting Ngororero Population.

