Rwanda WASH Capacity Statement

World Vision established a presence in Rwanda in 1994 following the genocide against the Tutsi. In 2000, World Vision Rwanda (WVR) transitioned from humanitarian response to the implementation of development programs. WVR currently operates in 29 of the 30 districts in Rwanda, implementing programmes in three major sectors: 1) resilience and livelihoods 2) health and WASH and 3) education and life skills. World Vision’s new strategy in Rwanda (2021 to 2025) targets 3 million of the most vulnerable people for services.

The government of Rwanda has prioritised the achievement of universal WASH coverage as a critical enabler of improved nutrition, good health, and economic growth in the country. World Vision is strongly committed to working to improve conditions in underserved areas by supporting the government of Rwanda’s goal of 100% universal water coverage by 2024. Read about our impact, goals and approaches for WASH programming in the country.