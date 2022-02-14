Rwanda: Update on food security drivers, October-December 2021 - Issue no 59

HIGHLIGHTS:

• Rainfall was normal from October to December 2021, though some areas (Kirehe, Bugesera, parts of Gatsibo, Ruhango, and Nyanza) received less than usual. Crop failure is likely due to poor rainfall distribution and below-average rains; good crop prospects, such as maize and beans, are expected in the western part of the country.

• According to the National Institute of Statistics of Rwanda (NISR), the food and nonalcoholic beverages consumer price index (CPI) was around 14 percent higher in December 2021 compared to five years ago , 9 percent lower compared to same time last year, and stable compared to the previous month of November 2021. Prices for most key staples were close to their respective five-year averages, lower than this time last year, but slightly higher than in November 2021

• According to NISR, Rwanda’s deficit in the balance of formal external trade in goods in November 2021 was US$ 210.19 million, a 5.75 percent increase over the previous month of October .

•The FAO/GEWS reports that most parts of the country experienced below-average rainfall from October to December, affecting planting phases for 2022 season A. According to Fewsnet, the harvest in the Eastern Province will be below average, while prices will be above average, limiting food access in this region .