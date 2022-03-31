Rwanda: Update on food security drivers, December 2021 - February 2022 - Issue no 60

HIGHLIGHTS:

• The FAO/GEWS reports that most of the country experienced normal rainfall from the third dekad of December 2021 to February 2022. During the first dekad of January and the third dekad of February 2022, rainfall was below average.

• According to the National Institute of Statistics of Rwanda (NISR), the consumer price index (CPI) for food and non-alcoholic beverages was around 10 percent higher in February 2022 compared to five years ago, 0.5 percent lower compared to the same time last year, and 4.6 higher compared to the previous month of January 2022. Prices for most key staples such as maize grain, dry beans, Irish potatoes, and maize flour were between 14 and 21 percent higher than five-year averages, except for beans prices which were 5 percent lower. Except for dry beans, other commodity prices were lower than this time last year but slightly higher than in January 2022.

•According to FEWSNET, seasonal high food availability from the Season 2022A harvest was associated with a decline in food prices in Rwanda. Improved food supply chain flows, because of the recent relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions, as well as the reopening of the border with Uganda and the resumption of food imports in January, expected to lower food prices.

• According to NISR, Rwanda’s deficit in the balance of Formal external trade in goods was US$ 211.17 million in January 2022, representing a 3.26 percent increase over the previous month of December 2021.