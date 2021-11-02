Rwanda: Update on food security drivers, August-September 2021 - Issue no 58

OVERVIEW

The food and non-alcoholic consumer price index in September was 14 percent higher than five years ago: While prices remained higher than long term for both rural and urban settings, the price index was 8 percent lower compared to last year and stable compared to the previous month.

The price index in September compared to five years ago was 46 percent higher for meat, and 27 percent higher for milk, cheese and eggs. For the past few months, milk prices soared, amidst supply shortages, possible reasons being lack of fodder/animal feeds and water particularly in the dry season. According to the Comprehensive Food Security and Vulnerability Analysis (CFSVA) surveys over time, animal proteins are least consumed by households, especially the poor, although packed with nutrients for various body functions. Relatedly, the Fill the Nutrient Gap (FNG) showed that animalbased foods drive the cost of a nutritious diet high in Rwanda, limiting affordability for the majority of households.