Rwanda: Update on food security drivers, April 2022 - May 2022 - Issue no 61

HIGHLIGHTS

• According to the National Institute of Statistics of Rwanda (NISR), the consumer price index (CPI) for food and non-alcoholic beverages was around 29 percent higher in May 2022 compared to five years ago, 23.4 percent higher compared to the same time last year, and 4.6 higher compared to the previous month of April 2022. Prices for most key staples such as maize grain, Irish potatoes, and maize flour were between 21 percent and 46 percent higher than five- year averages, except for beans prices which were stable.

• According to NISR, Rwanda’s deficit in the balance of Formal external trade in goods was US$ 230.35 million in April

Inflation

Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose to 14.8% and the CPI for Food by 23.8% in May 2022 compared to April 2022

During April and May 2022, Rwanda’s consumer price index (CPI) increased by 10.5% and 14.8 percent, respectively, compared to the same months in 2021. This increase is mostly driven by three categories of the CPI: (i) Food & non-alcoholic beverage, (ii) household equipment, and (iii) restaurants & hotels categories with 23.8%, 16.3%, and 12.8%, respectively, in May 2022 compared to May 2021.

The increase of the CPI for Food was mostly driven by bread & cereals and meat in April 2022, while vegetables and cereals had the highest increase rate in May 2022

The food and non-alcoholic beverages consumer price index (CPI) increased by 23.8 percent in May 2022 compared to May 2021, mainly driven by bread & cereals and vegetables with 27% and 21,3% increases, respectively. Price indices of meat and milk & products & eggs also remained high with 11.6% and 8.3% increases in May 2022, compared to May 2021.

Compared to 5 years ago (May 2017), the food CPI in May 2022 was 29 percent higher. Meat, bread & cereals, and milk & products CPI were 60 percent, 30 percent, and 27 percent higher in May 2022 compared to May 2017.

The continued increase in CPI for food during April and May is attributed to the general price rise since the beginning of the year and reduced stocks of season A harvests for cereals and seasonality reasons for vegetables. The observed increase is also linked to increased fuel and transportation costs, for instance, between March and June, fuel prices increased by 16 percent and 25 percent for petrol and diesel, respectively.

As reported by the WFP Regional Bureau (RBN), the above headline and food inflation mean that the purchasing power of households is affected and is reducing the affordability of both food and non-food items, with poor households more likely to be affected by the observed inflation.