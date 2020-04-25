Rwanda Update COVID-19 24 April 2020

24 April 2020 — Twenty-two (22) new CoVID_19 cases were identified out of 1046 samples tested today. This brings the cumulative number of confirmed cases to a hundred and seventy-six (176). To date, eighty-seven (87) patients have recovered and been discharged. The number of active cases is eighty-nine (89).

This increase of new confirmed cases reflects a rise in cases of cross-border truck drivers and their assistants. All active cases are in isolation in stable condition.

The COVID-19 prevention measures announced by the Government of Rwanda must continue to be rigorously observed, especially frequent hand-washing, physical distancing and staying at home. In addition, face masks must be worn in public and multi-family compounds.

Withholding information related to contact tracing or COVID-19 symptoms, jeopardises public safety and will be punished in accordance with applicable laws.

The key symptoms of coronavirus are dry cough, shortness of breath, and fever. Automated screening is available by dialing *114#. Symptoms can also be reported to a medical professional, or as follows:

Phone : 114 (toll-free);

Whatsapp message to: +250788202080;

E mail: callcenter@rbc.gov.rw.

Let’s continue to work together to defeat this pandemic.