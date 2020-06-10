Rwanda Update COVID-19 09 June 2020

09 June 2020 — Twelve (12) new COVID-19 cases were identified out of 1870 samples tested today. This brings the cumulative number of confirmed cases to four hundred and sixty-three (463). To date, three hundred (300) patients have recovered and been discharged, including three (3) in the past 24hrs. The number of active cases is a hundred and sixty-one (161) and two (2) deaths.

The new cases are related to the Rusizi and Rusumo clusters, and have been isolated and contacts traced. All active cases are in isolation in stable condition.

The COVID-19 prevention measures announced by the Government of Rwanda must continue to be rigorously observed, especially frequent hand-washing and physical distancing. In addition, face masks must be worn in public and multi-family compounds. Withholding information related to contact tracing or COVID-19 symptoms, jeopardises public safety and will be punished in accordance with applicable laws.

The key symptoms of coronavirus are dry cough, shortness of breath, and fever. Automated screening is available by dialing *114#. Symptoms can also be reported to a medical professional, or as follows:

Phone : 114 (toll-free);

Whatsapp message to: +250788202080; E mail: callcenter@rbc.gov.rw.

Let’s continue to work together to defeat this pandemic.

