Rwanda Update COVID-19 04 April 2020

04 April 2020 — Thirteen (13) new CoVID_19 cases were identified today, bringing the total to a hundred and two confirmed cases(102).

• Two (2) travelers who arrived from Dubai

• Two (2) travelers who arrived from Turkey

• Nine (9) contacts of previously confirmed positive cases, who were identified through tracing.

All new cases have been isolated and the tracing is ongoing. All patients are under treatment in stable condition in designated health facilities. The majority are asymptomatic, and no patient is in critical condition.

Heightened vigilance continued to be required. The enhanced prevention measures by the Government of Rwanda must be rigorously observed: non-essential businesses are closed, travel between cities and districts is suspended, and non-essential movements outside the home are not permitted. Any Rwandans or legal residents returning to country will be subject to a mandatory 14-day quarantine at designated locations. Continue to observe the instructions of health authorities, particularly washing hands regularly, and maintaining physical distance from other people (at least 1,5 meter).

The key symptoms of coronavirus are dry cough, shortness of breath, and fever. Anyone experiencing these symptoms should call the toll-free number 114, or dial *114# for automated screening, or email callcenter@rbc.gov.rw, or send a Whatsapp message to +250788202080, or contact a medical professional.

Let’s continue to work together to defeat this pandemic.