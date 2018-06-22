22 Jun 2018

Rwanda: Storm and Heavy Winds DREF Emergency Plan of Action Final Report (MDR015)

from International Federation of Red Cross And Red Crescent Societies
A. Situation analysis

Description of the disaster

Heavy rainfall and winds in the districts of Rusizi, Nyamasheke, Huye, Bugesera, Gicumbi, Ngoma, Kirehe, Rubavu and Nyabihu on 17 September 2017, resulted in destruction of houses and community farm lands. The most affected areas were in five districts: Rusizi and Nyamasheke (Western province); Ngoma and Bugesera (Eastern province); and Huye (Southern province).

Rapid assessments conducted by RRCS staff and volunteers indicated that an estimated 5,460 people from 1,092 households were affected by heavy winds and out of these, 640 families were homeless and classified as most vulnerable. The disaster caused three deaths and 24 people were injured. The affected families were accommodated in the nearby communities after their homes were damaged and a variety of household materials, shelters and clothing destroyed, leaving the affected population without basic necessities.

Household bedding materials were also destroyed, creating the need for blankets, sleeping mats and other essential Non-Food items (NFIs). It was reported that an estimated 1,024 hectares of mixed crops (including banana trees and cassava plants) were destroyed and household food stocks were completely damaged. Latrines and other sanitation infrastructure was also destroyed, increasing the risk of a disease outbreak -- 78 cases of AWD were reported in the Nyamasheke district between September and November 2017.

In October 2017, following an emergency needs assessment conducted by RRCS in the affected areas, IFRC launched a DREF operation for CHF 102,959 to support RRCS response to this situation. The operation targeted 5,460 people (1,092 households) through hygiene promotion and community sensitization activities. Of this total target, 3,200 most

