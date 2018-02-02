Rwanda: Storm and Heavy Winds DREF Emergency Plan of Action (EPoA) update n° 2 (MDR015)

Summary of major revisions made to emergency plan of action:

This Operations Update no. 2 extends the operation timeframe by a month (03 March 2018) to allow Rwanda Red Cross Society (RRCS) to complete the implementation of the cash activities. The extension will also allow time to conduct monitoring on the usage of the cash and have a joint RRCS/IFRC DREF review and lessons learnt workshop on the successes, challenges and impact of cash assistance. The outcomes of the lessons learnt workshop will be important in the roll out of cash assistance to other National Societies in the region and will inform any future cash project by the RRCS.

A. SITUATION ANALYSIS

1. Description of the disaster

On 17th September 2017, at around 15:30 local time, the districts of Rusizi, Nyamasheke, Huye and Bugesera, Gicumbi, Ngoma, Kirehe, Rubavu and Nyabihu experienced heavy rainfall associated with heavy storms, which resulted in destruction of houses and community farm lands. The affected areas were mostly in five districts; two located in western province (Rusizi and Nyamasheke), two located in Eastern province (Ngoma and Bugesera), and one in the Southern Province (Huye). This was the second time in 2017 where RRCS dealt with this kind of f disasters., In April – May 2017, there was a DREF intervention in Gatsibo district, Eastern Province.

According to data from a rapid assessment conducted by Rwanda Red Cross staff and volunteers, was estimated that 5,850 people from 1,170 households were affected by heavy winds and out of them 640 families were homeless and classified as most vulnerable. The disaster caused three deaths and 24 people were injured. The affected families were accommodated in the nearby communities after their homes were damaged and a variety of household materials, shelters and clothing destroyed, leaving the affected population without basic necessities and means. Household bedding materials were also destroyed, creating the need for blankets, sleeping mats and other essential Non-Food items (NFIs). It was reported that an estimated 1,024 hectares of mixed crops (including banana trees and cassava plants) were destroyed, and household food stocks were completely damaged. As a result, a lack of access to food presents a situation that may result in short term food insecurity, especially for chronically ill people, the elderly, female-headed households, lactating mothers and children under five, pregnant women, and single parents. Furthermore, latrines and other sanitation infrastructure were also destroyed, increasing the risk of diseases outbreak, particularly during the rainy season – since 25 September, 78 cases of AWD were reported in the Nyamasheke district.

This Operations Update extends the timeframe for an additional month, due to the following reasons:

• Cash assistance is a new tool in the National Society that was piloted in the DREF operation. It was also new to local partners including the local government. This required constant discussions with the local authorities in the different districts to ensure they understood it and fully accepted the distribution of cash, which delayed implementation.

• The extension will allow for monitoring on the usage of the cash. A joint IFRC/RRCS DREF review and lessons learnt workshop will be conducted to assess the impact of the cash assistance. The outcomes will be used to better inform future emergency operations using cash assistance.

• The extension period will also allow the distribution of shelter materials for reconstruction of damaged houses (iron sheets) to 123 households targeted by CTP in Bugesera branch which was supported by the Spanish Red Cross in addition to the DREF response.