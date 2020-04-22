Rwanda

Rwanda - Severe weather update (MeteoRwanda, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 22 April 2020)

Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

  • Heavy rain continues to affect several parts of the country causing floods, triggering landslides and leading to an increasing number of fatalities.

  • According to media reports, 3 people died after a flood in Gatsibo district (East Province) on 19-20 April while the number of deaths stands at 6 following widespread landslides across Gicumbi district on 19 April (North Province). In addition, crops, infrastructure and livestock have been severely damaged.

  • For the next 24 hours, heavy rain with thunderstorms is forecast over the affected Districts.

Related Content