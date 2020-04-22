Rwanda - Severe weather update (MeteoRwanda, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 22 April 2020)

Heavy rain continues to affect several parts of the country causing floods, triggering landslides and leading to an increasing number of fatalities.

According to media reports, 3 people died after a flood in Gatsibo district (East Province) on 19-20 April while the number of deaths stands at 6 following widespread landslides across Gicumbi district on 19 April (North Province). In addition, crops, infrastructure and livestock have been severely damaged.