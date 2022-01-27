Rwanda
Rwanda - Severe weather (Rwanda Meteorology Agency, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 27 January 2022)
- Severe weather, including heavy rainfall, strong winds and thunderstorms, has been affecting western Rwanda (particularly Western, and Southern Provinces) since 1 January, triggering floods, landslides and a number of severe weather-related incidents that have resulted casualties and damage.
- The most affected Districts, accross the aforementioned Provinces, are: Rubavu, Nyabihu, Ngorero, Muhanga, Huye, Rusizi and Gisagara.
- Media report, as of 27 January, 15 fatalities and 37 injured people (of which 7 fatalities and 26 injured people due to lightning) across the aforementioned Districts. In addition, media also report 130 damaged houses throughout the affected area.
- Over the next 24 hours, more rainfall is forecast over most of the Western Province.