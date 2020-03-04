Rwanda: Risk-sensitive Budget Review

Executive summary

This report analyses public investment planning for disaster risk reduction (DRR) in Rwanda and estimates the level of public investment in DRR in the country. It does this through a risk-sensitive budget review, which uses the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) Development Assistance Committee (DAC) DRR policy marker to evaluate and assess the extent to which the government has budgeted for and/or invested in DRR in the 2016/17, 2017/18 and 2018/19 financial years.

Key findings

• Although disaster risk management (DRM) is not explicitly documented in the programmes and activities of the national budget, use of the OECD DRR marker points to 284 programmes relevant to DRR in 11 ministries and 31 districts.

• Over the period considered, the overall estimate of all DRR investments is about 8.5% of the national budget, comprising $24.3 million in principal investments (0.9% of the budget) and $199.8 million in significant investments (7.6% of the budget).

• The largest proportions of principal DRR investments were channelled through the Ministry of Infrastructure (41.8%), the Ministry of Health (23.0%), the Ministry of Agriculture (18.0%) and the Ministry of Local Government (6.8%). The dedicated Ministry of Disaster Management and Refugee Affairs received 3.8% of total DRR investments, as its role is mostly formulation, coordination, control and direction of DRM policies.

• Domestic resources comprise the larger portion of DRR investments, with 54% ($119.9 million) of total DRR investments on average over the three financial years considered, while external resources contributed 46% ($104.2 million). Dividing DRR investment further into principal and significant components, however, reveals that external sources finance nearly twice as much in principal DRR investments as domestic resources.

• Almost all DRR investments (98%) were targeted at pre-disaster activities and less at postdisaster activities. The bulk of DRR investments go to risk preparedness, which accounted for 86% on average over the three years considered.