Rwanda Remote Monitoring Update, October 2022

Stressed (IPC 2) outcomes likely to emerge at the start of the main lean season

KEY MESSAGES

• Below-average Season A rainfall and persistently high agricultural input prices are driving below-average crop production prospects. Stressed (IPC Phase 2) outcomes are now expected in parts of Western Province (Ngororero, Nyabihu, and Rutsiro districts) and Southern Province (Ruhango district) during the main lean season, which overlaps with the October 2022-January 2023 period. Household food stocks and income will be atypically low, linked to reduced agricultural labor demand. Given concurrent high food prices, households will likely be unable to purchase their essential food needs without foregoing other essential non-food needs. Minimal (IPC Phase 1) outcomes are expected in other rural areas, however, where households have sufficient access to interseason crops, livestock and milk sales, and income from weeding labor.

• Although a below-average is expected, the availability of the Season A harvest – which starts in December – is expected to provide several months of food stocks for rural households, a seasonal increase in income from crop sales, and a decline in local food prices. Improvement to Minimal (IPC Phase 1) is expected from January until the next harvest in June.

• Minimal (IPC Phase 1) outcomes are likely to be sustained among the urban population in Kigali City, based on the availability of income from trade, labor, and sales of goods/services. However, high food prices, low-income levels, and high unemployment will continue to constrain household purchasing power among urban poor households, resulting in an atypical increase in the number of people facing Stressed (IPC Phase 2) outcomes

• The population of refugees and asylees in Rwanda more than 127,000 people are likely to remain Stressed! (IPC Phase 2!), with monthly food assistance likely preventing deterioration to worse food insecurity outcomes. While many refugees and asylees earn some limited income from employment, informal petty trade, and labor, the majority (> 85 percent) still rely on humanitarian food assistance to meet their daily kilocalorie needs