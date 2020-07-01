Rwanda Remote Monitoring Update, June 2020

Despite the easing of COVID-19 related lockdown measures, Stressed (IPC Phase 2) outcomes remain

KEY MESSAGES

• The government of Rwanda relaxed most COVID-19 lockdown measures on June 1 and further relaxed restrictions on June 16 following an expansion in COVID-19 testing and tracking. Testing capacity is currently reported by the Ministry of Health at around 4,000 tests per day. Apart from the education sector, all public and private businesses have resumed work under specific health guidelines such as temperature checks and mandatory mask wearing. Transport between provinces is permitted, except to and from Rusizi and Rubavu districts which have been identified as COVID-19 hotspots.

• Despite the easing of the lockdown measures, poor households in Kigali are unlikely to earn sufficient income to meet their basic food and nonfood needs. Stressed (IPC Phase 2) outcomes are likely at the area-level, with some worst-affected households in Crisis (IPC Phase 3). On June 8, a 100 billion RWF business recovery fund was launched to support businesses and safeguard employment. Under the assumption of continued absence of COVID-19 related movement restrictions, arealevel food security outcomes are likely to improve to Minimal (IPC Phase 1) by October, as incomes and livelihoods return to near normal levels. However, some poor households will remain Stressed (IPC Phase 2) or in Crisis (IPC Phase 3) in the absence of assistance.

• The ongoing Season B harvest is expected to be average nationally. Average to above-average rainfall benefited major crops such as banana, maize, sorghum, and roots and tubers, producing enough to compensate for the production shortfalls of moisture-sensitive beans and Irish potatoes. Crop losses from localized flooding and landslides in Northern and Western provinces did not significantly impact national production. The July to November Season C production in lowland areas is expected to be average to above average as water reserves are currently above-average. As a result, the prices of most staple foods are expected to remain below their five-year averages. Furthermore, COVID-19 restrictions have not notably impacted income among rural populations who are relying heavily on own production. Minimal (IPC Phase 1) outcomes are expected throughout the projection period in rural areas, though with some worst-affected households in Stressed (IPC Phase 2) and Crisis (IPC Phase 3) in the absence of assistance.