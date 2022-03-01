Rwanda Remote Monitoring Update, February 2022

Minimal (IPC Phase 1) outcomes expected amid recovery of food imports and economic activity

KEY MESSAGES

• Seasonally high food availability from the Season A harvest and associated decline in food prices are driving Minimal (IPC Phase 1) outcomes in Rwanda. Improved food supply chain flows, following the recent easing of COVID-19 restrictions, coupled with the re-opening of the border with Uganda, and resumed food imports in January, are expected to moderate food prices despite a less favorable outlook for the Season B harvest. Food imports will particularly benefit households in the Eastern Province, where Season A bean and maize harvests were below normal.

• Urban households are seeing a gradual increase in income and purchasing power, facilitating Minimal (IPC Phase 1) outcomes. Data collected by Rwanda's National Institute of Statistics (NISR) shows a gradual recovery in economic activity following the lifting of stringent COVID-19 control measures, a decline in new cases, and the ongoing vaccination campaign that has so far fully immunized 61.7 percent of the population. For instance, the December 2021 industrial production survey showed a 10.3 percent increase in manufacturing – mainly driven by the food sector – compared to December 2020.

• Stressed! (IPC Phase 2!) outcomes are likely occurring among Rwanda's refugee and asylee population, which number around 127,000 people. This population remains at risk of food insecurity due to their lack of productive assets and social support, compounded by the reduction of income sources under COVID-19 restrictions. The most recent WFP report indicates 113,475 people received assistance in December, with those categorized as highly vulnerable by WFP receiving a 92 percent cash ration and those categorized as moderately vulnerable receiving a 46 percent cash ration. Without food aid, this population would likely face food consumption gaps indicative of Crisis (IPC Phase 3) outcomes.